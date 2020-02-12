Podcast Image

Supporting Bishop Paprocki as he defends the Church’s true teaching on homosexuality

Wed Feb 12, 2020 - 4:41 pm EST

In This Episode

Watch Mother Miriam's Live show from 2.12.2020. Mother reads Bishop Paprocki's recent statement standing up for the Church's true teaching on homosexuality. Mother encourages other bishops to stand up and lead their sheep clearly as Bishop Paprocki did.

