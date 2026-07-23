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Surrogacy Horror: The Chinese Buyer, the American Surrogate & the Triplets They're Fighting Over

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A single man from China commissioned triplets through an American surrogate. One child died. The father refused to take custody. The surrogate, Kyla Simpson, raised the surviving children. Now the biological father has returned to claim them—and the courts are deciding whether he has the right to take them back.

Frank Wright examines the custody case that exposes the moral and legal consequences of commercial surrogacy. The children are not persons in this transaction—they are products. The commissioning father is not a father—he is a buyer. And the surrogate is not a mother—she is a vessel. The law treats human life as property, and the result is a nightmare for everyone involved.

StopSurrogacyNow – https://x.com/WombsNotForRent?s=20

Kallie Fell, Executive Director – https://cbc-network.org/author/kblaine/

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July 23, 2026

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