Sweden pushing abortion in Africa as 'self-care': UN insider
Sweden has unveiled its latest plan to push for more abortion in Africa, increasing its funding and selling the vile practice to both the UN and the third world populace under the guise of 'self-care.' LifeSiteNews correspondent Jim Hale sits down with Rebecca Oas, UN insider and director of research at the Center for Family and Human Rights (C-Fam), to discuss Sweden's targeting of the continent.
LSNTVJuly 15, 2022
