message
message
LSNTV

Sweden pushing abortion in Africa as 'self-care': UN insider

Sweden has unveiled its latest plan to push for more abortion in Africa, increasing its funding and selling the vile practice to both the UN and the third world populace under the guise of 'self-care.' LifeSiteNews correspondent Jim Hale sits down with Rebecca Oas, UN insider and director of research at the Center for Family and Human Rights (C-Fam), to discuss Sweden's targeting of the continent.

LSNTVJuly 15, 2022

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
LSNTV

About the Show

Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.

Listen for free

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More