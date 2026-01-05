Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Synodal church EXPOSED: Pope Pius X REVEALED the TRUTH | Frankly Ep. 17

Frank Wright delivers a systematic critique of the modern “synodal” agenda by exposing its true intellectual lineage: the Modernist heresy condemned by Pope St. Pius X in his 1907 encyclical Pascendi Dominici Gregis.

Wright meticulously demonstrates how the core errors St. Pius X identified, the replacement of divine revelation with human experience, the evolution of dogma, and a person-centered religion of feeling, are being repackaged today under the label of “synodality.” By placing recent Vatican documents, apostolic letters, and public statements alongside the prophetic warnings of a saintly pope, Wright argues that what is being promoted is not a development of doctrine but a new religion masquerading as Catholicism.

January 5, 2026

