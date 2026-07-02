Takeaways from my week with the SSPX in Switzerland

The Vatican declared excommunications. The bishops were consecrated anyway. And more than 16,000 faithful knelt in a thunderstorm and prayed the Rosary.

John-Henry Westen reflects on his week in Écône, Switzerland, covering the SSPX consecrations. He witnessed the beauty of the traditional liturgy, the sacrifice and joy of the Society’s clergy, and the unwavering faith of pilgrims who traveled from across the world. The storm did not scatter them. It united them. It was, he says, a demonstration of vibrant Catholic life — centered on tradition, reverence, and fidelity to Christ.

But the experience raised deeper questions. How can Rome demand obedience from the SSPX while promoting blessings for same-sex couples, redefining the death penalty, and opening Holy Communion to the divorced and remarried? Westen argues that the Church is in a prolonged doctrinal crisis — one that has created a state of emergency justifying extraordinary measures.

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL



U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten