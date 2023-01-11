The John-Henry Westen Show

Taking on the globalists’ abortion idolatry. Daring activist speaks out

Alexander Tschugguel rocketed to international fame when he confronted the pagan worship and idolatry permitted by Pope Francis in the Vatican, widely known as the Pachamama scandal. Praised by cardinals for his zeal, Alexander stood for true orthodoxy, hurling the Pachamama idols into the Tiber river. Now, in this special edition of the John-Henry Westen show, LifeSiteNews’s Austrian correspondent Andreas Wailzer speaks first-hand with Alexander Tshcugguel — getting his personal experience of what we need to do so save the West from idolatry, pagan worship, and the many ideologies, pro-abortion and otherwise, pushed by the globalists.

FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP! https://give.lifesitenews.com

The John-Henry Westen ShowJanuary 11, 2023

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
The John-Henry Westen Show

About the Show

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Listen for free

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More