Taking on the globalists’ abortion idolatry. Daring activist speaks out

Alexander Tschugguel rocketed to international fame when he confronted the pagan worship and idolatry permitted by Pope Francis in the Vatican, widely known as the Pachamama scandal. Praised by cardinals for his zeal, Alexander stood for true orthodoxy, hurling the Pachamama idols into the Tiber river. Now, in this special edition of the John-Henry Westen show, LifeSiteNews’s Austrian correspondent Andreas Wailzer speaks first-hand with Alexander Tshcugguel — getting his personal experience of what we need to do so save the West from idolatry, pagan worship, and the many ideologies, pro-abortion and otherwise, pushed by the globalists.

FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP! https://give.lifesitenews.com

The John-Henry Westen Show

Share

