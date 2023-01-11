Taking on the globalists’ abortion idolatry. Daring activist speaks out
Alexander Tschugguel rocketed to international fame when he confronted the pagan worship and idolatry permitted by Pope Francis in the Vatican, widely known as the Pachamama scandal. Praised by cardinals for his zeal, Alexander stood for true orthodoxy, hurling the Pachamama idols into the Tiber river. Now, in this special edition of the John-Henry Westen show, LifeSiteNews’s Austrian correspondent Andreas Wailzer speaks first-hand with Alexander Tshcugguel — getting his personal experience of what we need to do so save the West from idolatry, pagan worship, and the many ideologies, pro-abortion and otherwise, pushed by the globalists.
FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP! https://give.lifesitenews.com
The John-Henry Westen ShowJanuary 11, 2023
Recent VideosSee More
-
Taking on the globalists’ abortion idolatry. Daring activist speaks out
-
Cardinal Müller exclusive: Will progressive leadership destroy the Church?
-
-
New uncertainties for traditional Catholics following death of Pope Benedict XVI
-
Bishop describes his vision of Christ telling him how to defeat Boko Haram