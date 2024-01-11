Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Tanzanian boys are becoming devout Catholic leaders — With your help

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

Catholic entrepreneur Christopher Wendt has launched an initiative to build the ‘St. Benedict House of Studies’ in Tanzania, Africa — all to accommodate the authentic and traditional Catholic faith growing in the African nation. ‘St. Benedict House of Studies’ will support a school for boys, giving them education and formation to become Catholic priests. Wendt is sponsoring a climb of Tanzania’s crown jewel, Mount Kilimanjaro — world-famous for its beauty and majesty — to support the development of the St. Benedict House of Studies and its curator Fr, Antonius Maria. Fr. Antonius Maria already educates and mentors hundreds of boys and girls, and the climbers’ ascent will be more than just a visit to a beautiful landmark. They will gain deeper devotion to Christ, Our Lady, and the Church.

To support the St. Benedict House of Studies and the boys in its care, visit: https://www.lifefunder.com/Kilimanjaro

January 11, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Tanzanian boys are becoming devout Catholic leaders — With your help

Recent Videos
1:33:11

African leaders reject Biden's anti-family neo-colonialism: Africa Life Forum

Recent Videos
25:02

African archbishop describes resistance to LGBT tyranny from the West

Recent Videos
20:26

‘End of times’ Catholic prophecies call us to prepare

Recent Videos
21:57

DISCOVER: A miracle seen by millions & witness the power of prayer

Recent Videos
23:26

Resisting communism, freemasonry, and globalist disorientation

Recent Videos
20:47

Cancelled priests & the time for courage

Recent Videos
36:37

African bishops united on supporting traditional families

Recent Videos
34:05

How to live with hope in God through secure financial investments | Drew Mason

Recent Videos
18:52

An open letter to PM Benjamin Netanyahu and all Jewish people on the way to peace

Recent Videos
20:10

HOT MIC: Vatican using 'mafia' tactics to stop public support of Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
1:06:24

'Tridentine spirituality' will save the world

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...