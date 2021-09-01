The Van Maren Show

The 1619 Project exposed: How Marxists are dividing America and rewriting history

Dr. Mary Grabar points out how "The 1619 Project" is part of a Marxist plan to divide Americans by race and change the way American history is understood and taught, starting from elementary schools.

