The 2020 Election chaos can be linked to the sexual revolution

Wed Nov 4, 2020 - 9:25 pm EST

Mary Eberstadt felt vindicated by last night’s 2020 Presidential election results. Why? She has been saying for years that, “The sexual revolution is now having system wide political consequences.”

Eberstadt, who has authored numerous books and essays about the sexual revolution, joins The Van Maren Show to discuss how the sexual revolution, the break-down of the family, and identity politics have brought us to where we are today.

