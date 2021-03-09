The 40 days of Lent are when Christians must defeat the vice of gluttony

Donate to help Mother Miriam find a new home in the Diocese of Salina: https://www.lifefunder.com/DOMMOIH

To help keep this and other programs on the air, please donate: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=mml_030921

In this episode, Mother Miriam discusses Fulton Sheen's reflections on gluttony, the fifth of the seven vices.

You can tune in daily at 10 am EST/7 am PST on our Facebook Page, http://FB.com/mothermiriamlive

Subscribe to Mother Miriam Live at http://bit.ly/submml