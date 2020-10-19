The age of martyrdom is coming to US Catholics

To help keep this and other programs on the air, please donate here.

Watch this episode of Mother Miriam's Live originally aired on 10.19.2020. In today’s episode, Mother Miriam shares an article written by Fr. John Hardon on the age of martyrdom of the 20th century. Mother points out that this article still applies today as society continues to make it more and more difficult to truly live our Catholic faith.

