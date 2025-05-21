Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

The Antichrist: Warnings from the Early Church

Are we living in the age the early Church feared most? Catholic apologist and convert Joshua Charles breaks down what the Church Fathers actually revealed about the reign of the Antichrist. Drawing from ancient prophecy and the writings of saints, he explores the signs of the times, global deception, apostasy, and the breakdown of truth. Are we witnessing the long foretold spiritual war unfold?

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/end-times-prophecies-the-church-fathers-revealed/

May 21, 2025

