The Antichrist: Warnings from the Early Church

Are we living in the age the early Church feared most? Catholic apologist and convert Joshua Charles breaks down what the Church Fathers actually revealed about the reign of the Antichrist. Drawing from ancient prophecy and the writings of saints, he explores the signs of the times, global deception, apostasy, and the breakdown of truth. Are we witnessing the long foretold spiritual war unfold?

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/end-times-prophecies-the-church-fathers-revealed/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten