The Antichrist’s Great Lie Revealed: Freemasonry, 'One World Religion', and Naturalism

The John-Henry Westen Show

Antichrist’s One World Religion has been being built for centuries, using different lies including Freemasonry, the Noahide Laws, and other forms of ‘Naturalism’ — all to lead billions of innocent people away from God and the Truth. Billions of people will believe the Antichrist and the lie of a globalist, One World Religion: that humanity can be good without Jesus Christ. Catholic experts and mystics warn that Antichrist will claim to be the true Messiah and attempt to rebuild the Jewish Temple – and in fact, there is an influential international organization that may be unwittingly preparing the way for this today.

May 9, 2024

The Antichrist's Great Lie Revealed: Freemasonry, 'One World Religion', and Naturalism

