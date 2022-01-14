The art of coffee making helps us slow down and appreciate God
What exactly does it mean to be a Christian coffee roaster, or a Christian coffee drinker for that matter? LSNTV's Arts & Culture correspondent Larissa Fedoryka has been thinking about how we all tend to go through the motions with our daily coffee rituals, without considering that Coffee is indeed a gift from God.
