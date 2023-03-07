The John-Henry Westen Show

The astonishing proof for Jesus' real presence in the Eucharist

Have you ever wondered about the reality of Christ’s physical presence in the Eucharist and whether this can be shown scientifically? Forensic analysis is used by courts, investigators, and scientists world-wide to uncover the hidden truths and history of our physical world, but forensics can also help us understand the complex spiritual realities of our faith. 

Documentarian Ron Tesoriero has astonishing information that supports the essential tenet of the Catholic Faith: namely, that Christ’s body, blood, soul and divinity are indeed truly present in the Most Holy Eucharist. Tesoriero has recorded the reactions and explanations of some of the world’s best scientists, verifying findings that show the reality of the mystery of transubstantiation. 

Watch now to see how the application of an honest scientific inquiry indicates the miraculous nature of the Holy Eucharist.

