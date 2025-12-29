Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

CRISIS in the Vatican: BATTLE for TRUTH | John-Henry Westen

Rome Life Forum

Rome Life Forum

See More

John-Henry Westen reflects on the founding of the Rome Life Forum and the early concerns raised in 2014 about Pope Francis and the Church’s direction. He outlines how doctrinal confusion and moral compromise have persisted under Pope Leo XIV, pointing to troubling appointments, LGBT outreach, and ambiguous teachings on core moral issues. Westen warns that the gravest danger is not structural but spiritual, false teachings that endanger souls.

Yet amid the darkness, he finds hope in prophecy and tradition, drawing strength from Our Lady of Fatima and the saints. Renewal, he insists, will come through humility, fidelity, and unwavering devotion to Mary’s Immaculate Heart.

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=CH25_video

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

December 29, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
55:51

CRISIS in the Vatican: BATTLE for TRUTH | John-Henry Westen

Recent Videos
51:27

The WAR on Children and the Family EXPOSED | Elizabeth Yore

Recent Videos
45:18

Can the True Church SURVIVE?! | The West Is Cutting Itself OFF from GOD!

Recent Videos
24:01

BOLD TRUTH of Bible's Creation Story: Why Creation Matters | Hugh Owen

Recent Videos
26:24

Former Classmate of Pope Leo SPEAKS OUT! | Professor William Thomas

Recent Videos
40:49

STAND Your GROUND: Pat Castle’s Catholic BATTLE Plan

Recent Videos
56:54

Satanic ritual abuse SURVIVOR testifies in Rome

Recent Videos
51:58

Is Francis the pope? John-Henry Westen considers the evidence

Recent Videos
48:01

Ignoring Our Lady: a risk the Church can't afford

Recent Videos
53:42

How dissenters tried to change Church teaching on contraception

Recent Videos
51:56

3 errors prophesied by Our Lady of Fatima that threaten the Church and world

Recent Videos
34:14

HORRIFIC TRUTH about the war in the Holy Land | Jason Jones

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...