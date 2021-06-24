Podcast Image

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

The best pro-life arguments for sidewalk counseling and college outreach

Thu Jun 24, 2021 - 4:32 pm EST

In this episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon speaks with Josh Brahm, founder and president of Equal Rights Institute, about some effective ways to train the next generation of pro-lifers.

