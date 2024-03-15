Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

The Big Problem with IVF

Many so-called ‘conservatives’ publicly embrace the practice of in vitro fertilization (IVF) — but this is an outright rejection of the personhood and dignity of the unborn. IVF is not a pro-life position, as many mistakenly think. In fact, through IVF, dozens of unborn children are dying at rates that far exceed abortion practices.

Learn the full truth about IVF here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/trump-v-biden-france-self-destructs-on-abortion/

March 15, 2024

