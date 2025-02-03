Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

The breakdown of the Family | Bishop Strickland

A Shepherd's Voice

A Shepherd's Voice

See More

Bishop Strickland warns that the collapse of the family is at the root of society’s moral and spiritual decline. He discusses the urgent need to restore God’s plan for family life, highlighting how dishonoring parents, rejecting authority, and embracing moral relativism have led to chaos. Strickland calls for a renewed commitment to faith, virtue, and the sacred duty of raising children in truth. Can rebuilding strong families be the key to restoring order in the Church and society?

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

February 3, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

The breakdown of the Family | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
29:52

Keeping the Sabbath holy | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
30:13

Bishop Strickland denounces Pope Francis' 'denigration' of the Latin Mass

Recent Videos
30:47

The idea 'all religions lead to God' violates the First Commandment | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
25:37

Bishop Strickland: 'We are a Church that believes in miracles'

Recent Videos
25:37

Bishop Strickland: The Church is not a 'corporation' but the Mystical Body of Christ

Recent Videos
25:37

Bishop Strickland: Christ's yoke can help lighten the burdens and trials of our lives

Recent Videos
25:38

Bishop Strickland: Advent helps us repent of our sins and direct our focus back to Christ

Recent Videos
25:27

Bishop Strickland: Children are 'not a commodity to be acquired' via surrogacy

Recent Videos
25:40

Bishop Strickland: Some Church leaders 'caught up in finding their own truth,' ignoring the Gospel

Recent Videos
25:39

Bishop Strickland: This world is passing away, so keep your eyes fixed on Christ in heaven

Recent Videos
25:42

Bishop Strickland: Our entire lives must be offered up in thanksgiving to God

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...