The buried last encyclical of Pius XII that could have STOPPED the errors of Vatican II

Pope Pius XII was dying. He knew the Church was facing a crisis that would not come from outside but from within. In his final months, he commissioned a sweeping encyclical, Cultum Regni, “Worship of the King of Kings” — intended to condemn the theological errors already spreading through Catholic seminaries and universities. He died before it could be published. The document was buried. And the Church chose a different path.

Now, newly uncovered Vatican archival research has brought the draft to light. What it reveals is stunning: Pius XII anticipated almost every theological dispute that would erupt after Vatican II. The sacrificial nature of the Mass. The authority of the magisterium. Moral relativism. Doctrinal ambiguity. Ecumenism. The relationship between Church and state. He saw the Nouvelle Théologie for what it was, Modernism dressed in new language, and he was preparing to stop it.

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