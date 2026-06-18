The Cardinal, The Cartel & The 90% Cut: Guadalupe's Corruption Scandal

An archbishop celebrates Mass for LGBT lobbyists while an attendee wears a shirt depicting Jesus in rainbow colors. The same prelate feels “greater kindness” in a mosque than in his own Church. And beneath the surface of these scandals lies a deeper rot: the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe, allegedly run by a priest protected by the Cardinal Archbishop of Mexico City and stands accused of installing cartel members as security and diverting 90% of donations.

Father Efraín Hernández Díaz, a protégé of Cardinal Aguiar, reportedly charged every parish a monthly quota “like the Mafia in Brooklyn.” He is said to have given the archbishop $15,000 a month and two vehicles worth $1 million each. He is alleged to have changed the security system at the Basilica, not to a legitimate company, but to members of the Guadalajara Cartel. When the priests’ council asked the federal government to investigate, they say that the cardinal protected him. He fled to Spain, then returned with no consequences.

Frank Wright and Father Murr connect the dots: this is not a scandal. It is a revolution. The Church is being replaced by a new religion, rainbow flags, Islamic fraternity, and cartel protection. And the faithful are waking up. The question is whether the hierarchy will be held accountable before the entire edifice collapses.

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/pope-leo-sspx-and-the-battle-for-catholic-identity/

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL



U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten