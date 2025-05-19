The carpenter’s measure | Christ’s unbending standard of truth

Bishop Joseph Strickland powerfully reminds the faithful that Christ is not only the builder of the Church but its divine plumb line. He illustrates how Christ’s unchanging truth remains perfectly upright and immovable no matter how the world shifts.

Referencing the prophet Amos and the heroic witness of Saint Athanasius, Strickland calls on the Church to realign itself with Christ’s absolute standard before it crumbles under compromise. Doctrine doesn’t bend. Truth doesn’t evolve. And any deviation from Christ’s measure is a step away from salvation.

