The Church in Crisis: Only Prayer & Sacrifice Can Save It

The Church is in crisis and only sacrificial prayer can save it! David Torkington, a once “canceled” priest who was silenced for exposing abuse, speaks out on the urgent need for prayer, repentance, and sacrifice in restoring the Church. He warns that without a return to deep, contemplative faith, the crisis in the Church will only deepen. Torkington calls on Catholics to embrace true spiritual renewal, starting with personal transformation and unwavering dedication to God.

