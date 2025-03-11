Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

The Church needs a counter-revolution | Bringing America Back to Life

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

John-Henry Westen delivers a powerful speech at the Bringing America Back to Life Conference, calling for a spiritual and cultural counter-revolution in the Church and society. He highlights the parallels between America’s political crisis under Joe Biden and the Catholic Church’s crisis under Pope Francis, warning that both institutions have been infiltrated by leaders who undermine their foundational values. John-Henry exposes Pope Francis’ doctrinal contradictions, including his statements on religious pluralism, his refusal to discipline pro-abortion Catholic politicians, and his promotion of LGBT ideology while suppressing the Latin Mass. He urges Catholics to recognize that we get the leaders we deserve, emphasizing that true change will not come from politicians or bishops but from faithful Catholics who live boldly for Christ.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

March 11, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

The Church needs a counter-revolution | Bringing America Back to Life

Recent Videos
56:03

How the saints survived torture | COVID-era tyranny

Recent Videos
36:23

The next pope, upcoming conclave | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
35:54

Supernatural evidence brings Catholics BACK to Church

Recent Videos
10:38

GAY anime Vatican Jubilee mascot? IVF jewelry madness

Recent Videos
46:13

Pope Benedict FORCED to resign? Vatican deep-state ties

Recent Videos
25:14

Prophecy of the Great Monarch: Alive TODAY? | Xavier Reyes-Ayral

Recent Videos
22:05

Red Rose Rescuers ARRESTED? | TRIAL UPCOMING

Recent Videos
58:18

Exposing the crisis in the Church | David Torkington

Recent Videos
35:19

Marxist INFILTRATION? Bobby Angel Exclusive Interview

Recent Videos
49:02

Political prisoners FREED by Donald Trump: exclusive interview

Recent Videos
36:24

Woke gender inclusion MANDATED at Christian schools?

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...