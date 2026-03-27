The Church they want to kill: Fr. Altman & Liz Yore on the war against tradition

People are leaving the Church, but not the true Church. Fr. James Altman and Liz Yore explain the distinction that changes everything: What Catholics are abandoning is the false church of anything-goes doctrine, moral chaos, and liturgical confusion. The real Catholic Church, the one that demands sacrifice and obedience to Christ, is not losing ground. It is being suppressed.

The proof is in the pattern: Pope Francis and Pope Leo have tolerated pagan rituals in the Vatican, blessed same-sex couples, and opened communion to the divorced. They have made room for everything except the one thing that actually preserves the faith, the Traditional Latin Mass. The TLM is not just another liturgy. It is the dogmatic, infallible rite of the Roman Church. And it is the only thing Rome is actively trying to destroy.

Why? Because the TLM teaches Catholics who they are. It forms consciences. It resists the anything-goes religion of the modern world. And as long as it exists, the counterfeit church cannot fully take root.

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