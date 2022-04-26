Apply for LifeSite's Intern program in 2022: Defend life, family, faith, and culture
The Church's mission in every generation is to be saved from sin and corruption: Bp. Strickland

On this week's episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland reads aloud and comments on a brief passage from the Acts of the Apostles, in which St. Peter urges us to repent of our sins and be saved from "this corrupt generation."

About the Show

Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.

