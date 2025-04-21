The coming reign of the Antichrist approaching?
Mystic Luz de Maria warns that the world is on the brink of the Antichrist’s reign. In a series of alleged heavenly messages, she reveals how global chaos, false peace, and spiritual deception are paving the way for his rise. From one-world government to attacks on the Eucharist, Luz de Maria’s prophecies point to a looming global crisis and call Catholics to prepare through prayer, penance, and fidelity to Christ. Are we about to witness the fulfillment of apocalyptic prophecy?
****
+++
****
+++
April 21, 2025
