The COMMUNIST Takeover of Education | The Great Indoctrination

John-Henry Westen sits down with filmmaker Myles Vosylius to discuss his upcoming documentary The Great Indoctrination, a hard-hitting exposé of modern education’s descent into ideological programming. Highlighting testimony from Dr. Sasha Gong, a former Maoist political prisoner, Myles draws chilling parallels between Communist brainwashing and the woke agenda now dominating North American schools, including many “Catholic” institutions.

