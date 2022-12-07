The Van Maren Show

The conservative legacy of Canadian journalistic titan Ted Byfield, as told by one of his sons

On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon sits down with Vince Byfield, son of the late Canadian journalist Ted Byfield, for a discussion on his father's legacy in conservative politics, the culture war, and Christian education. Buy Jonathon's new biography of Ted Byfield here.

The Van Maren ShowDecember 7, 2022

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
The Van Maren Show

About the Show

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

Listen for free

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More