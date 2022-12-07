The conservative legacy of Canadian journalistic titan Ted Byfield, as told by one of his sons
On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon sits down with Vince Byfield, son of the late Canadian journalist Ted Byfield, for a discussion on his father's legacy in conservative politics, the culture war, and Christian education. Buy Jonathon's new biography of Ted Byfield here.
The Van Maren ShowDecember 7, 2022
Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.
