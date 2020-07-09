The coronavirus lockdown is an infringement of our human freedoms

To help keep this and other programs on the air, please donate here.

Watch Mother Miriam's Live originally aired on 5/8/2020 and retired on 7.9.2020. In today’s episode, Mother speaks about the petition to the Church and the world to reinstate masses and our other human freedoms. This petition was signed by Archbishop Vigano, Cardinal Zen, Cardinal Sarah, and Bishop Schneider.

The petition outlines the ways in which the lockdown is ignoring innate human freedoms. You can read more about the petition here.

