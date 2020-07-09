Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother MiriamMother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you!

To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.

The coronavirus lockdown is an infringement of our human freedoms

Thu Jul 9, 2020 - 11:57 am EST

In This Episode

To help keep this and other programs on the air, please donate here.

Watch Mother Miriam's Live originally aired on 5/8/2020 and retired on 7.9.2020. In today’s episode, Mother speaks about the petition to the Church and the world to reinstate masses and our other human freedoms. This petition was signed by Archbishop Vigano, Cardinal Zen, Cardinal Sarah, and Bishop Schneider.

The petition outlines the ways in which the lockdown is ignoring innate human freedoms. You can read more about the petition here.

You can tune in daily at 10 am EST/7 am PST on our Facebook Page.

Subscribe to Mother Miriam Live here.

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL