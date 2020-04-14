Podcast Image

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

The coronavirus outbreak shows just how liberal Pope Francis really is

Tue Apr 14, 2020 - 1:41 pm EST

In This Episode

The church is in free fall and its response to the coronavirus shows how deep the crisis actually is. Instead of calling on the world to do penance in order to appease God's just anger, Pope Francis did the complete opposite.

