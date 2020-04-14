The coronavirus outbreak shows just how liberal Pope Francis really is
Tue Apr 14, 2020 - 1:41 pm EST
In This Episode
The church is in free fall and its response to the coronavirus shows how deep the crisis actually is. Instead of calling on the world to do penance in order to appease God's just anger, Pope Francis did the complete opposite.
Share this article
Commenting Guidelines
LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.
LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.
Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).
LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.
Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.