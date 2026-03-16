The Days of Noah Are Back—And This Time There's No Ark

The days of Noah were not primitive. Ancient texts speak of incredible machines, vast wealth, and weapons of mass destruction. The Mahabharata describes blasts that echo nuclear war. Arabian Nights preserves memories of wonders we can barely imagine. And then God wiped it all away.

What could make man so bent on evil that the Creator regretted making him? This interview explores the terrifying possibility that we have been here before—that human civilization reached something like our own technological sophistication, only to collapse under the weight of its own corruption.

The answer may lie in what Scripture actually emphasizes: not just generic wickedness, but the specific sexual chaos that defined the pre-Flood world. Rampant homosexuality, bestiality, the breakdown of the natural order, these are not side issues in Genesis. They are the context for judgment.

Today we have mass communication spreading pornography and anger at unprecedented scale. We have the technology to push every button, inflame every desire, normalize every deviation. The question is not whether we resemble the days of Noah. The question is whether we will recognize it before the flood comes.

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/jesus-warned-of-the-end-times-like-the-times-of-noah-we-are-there/

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