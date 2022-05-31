The deeper, rarely taught meaning of Jesus' Ascension
In today's episode, Mother Miriam reads an article about the Ascension of our Lord, which the Church still technically celebrates for several days after Ascension Sunday.
Mother Miriam LiveMay 31, 2022
Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother Miriam, Mother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you!
