Mother Miriam Live

The deeper, rarely taught meaning of Jesus' Ascension

In today's episode, Mother Miriam reads an article about the Ascension of our Lord, which the Church still technically celebrates for several days after Ascension Sunday.

Mother Miriam LiveMay 31, 2022

Mother Miriam Live

About the Show

Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother MiriamMother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you!

To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.

