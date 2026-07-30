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The Defining Moment: Tradition vs. Modernism – And Why Catholics Must Choose

Frank Wright

Frank Wright

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Divisions within the Catholic Church have reached a defining moment. Frank Wright argues that the current conflict is not a dispute over discipline; it is a choice between preserving traditional Catholic doctrine and embracing a new, modernist religion.

Recent controversies over the Traditional Latin Mass, synodality, homosexuality in the priesthood, mass migration, and cultural issues have drawn sharp criticism from Cardinals Sarah, Müller, and Cañizares Llovera, Bishop Schneider, Archbishop Viganò, and Professor William Thomas. The resistance is growing. The battle lines are drawn.

The solution, Frank Wright contends, is catechesis. Catholics must study the writings of Pope Leo XIII and Pope St. Pius X, who anticipated today’s ecclesial and cultural conflicts and explained the Church’s response to modernism. The central issue is a struggle between the supernatural foundations of the Catholic faith and a human-centered worldview that elevates contemporary political and social ideals over traditional doctrine.

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July 30, 2026

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