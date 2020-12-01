Podcast Image

The Democratic Party is the party of death because of their stance on abortion

Tue Dec 1, 2020 - 9:58 am EST

Watch this episode of Mother Miriam's Live originally aired on 10.08.2020 and re-aired on 12.2.2020. Today, Mother Miriam speaks about the evils of murder through abortion. She reminds listeners that the Democratic Party is the party of death because of their stance on abortion and that no Catholic can vote for a Democrat.

