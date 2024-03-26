Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

The devil's plan for godlessness: Communist China

The John-Henry Westen Show

The world’s greatest threat to the pro-life movement, freedom of religion, and world stability is entirely man-made: the scourge of communism. Communism is founded on hate, which requires a constant fuel of hatred to sustain itself. Steven Mosher recounts the encounters that come from his horrifying research — coming face to face with “absolute evil” — watching perfectly healthy children be murdered in China, only for violating the communist one-child policy. Mosher minces no words: Communism is Satan’s diabolical plan to establish godlessness and destroy humanity. Where God creates life, the Devil destroys. In our age, the Devil uses communism more than any other system to achieve destruction and oppression. Millions have died under the hand of communism, and millions more are currently suffering. The pro-life and pro-family movement must stand entirely against communism — even as pro-communist supporters make their way into the West.

March 26, 2024

