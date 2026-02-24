The DISASTROUS POPE: Francis, Leo, or BOTH!?

Dr. Peter argues that the 12-year pontificate of Pope Francis marked a significant rupture from prior magisterial consistency, particularly on Communion for the divorced and remarried, the death penalty revision, and pastoral approaches to LGBT issues. While affirming the limits of papal infallibility as defined at Vatican I, he insists that even the ordinary papal magisterium must remain coherent with settled doctrine. The Francis era is described as an “engineering stress test” of the papacy raising urgent theological questions about ambiguity, authority, and the boundaries of error. He sees troubling continuity rather than correction under Pope Leo XIV, especially on moral and social teaching.

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL



U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten