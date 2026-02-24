Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

The DISASTROUS POPE: Francis, Leo, or BOTH!?

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

Dr. Peter argues that the 12-year pontificate of Pope Francis marked a significant rupture from prior magisterial consistency, particularly on Communion for the divorced and remarried, the death penalty revision, and pastoral approaches to LGBT issues. While affirming the limits of papal infallibility as defined at Vatican I, he insists that even the ordinary papal magisterium must remain coherent with settled doctrine. The Francis era is described as an “engineering stress test” of the papacy raising urgent theological questions about ambiguity, authority, and the boundaries of error. He sees troubling continuity rather than correction under Pope Leo XIV, especially on moral and social teaching.

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

February 24, 2026

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
50:53

The DISASTROUS POPE: Francis, Leo, or BOTH!?

Recent Videos
21:05

DEATH THREATS for Catholic FIRED from Trump Commission

Recent Videos
1:31:21

Priest reveals SECRET to defeat Satan's greatest weapon

Recent Videos
19:12

Epstein files REVEALED: Why was he pushing evolution?

Recent Videos
22:33

Why are young people interested in race, feminism, and Jews?

Recent Videos
20:18

Media boss comes out as trad Catholic: Why young men are converting – It's the FUTURE!

Recent Videos
1:01:55

Fatima scholar predicts MAJOR SIGN: beginning of great chastisement in 2026

Recent Videos
1:35:00

How can the DEVIL be SO CLOSE to the POPE?

Recent Videos
1:02:48

How the Church CHANGED overnight: controversy of Vatican II

Recent Videos
32:05

UNSCRIPTED: The Jews, young people and the reality of hell

Recent Videos
49:32

How this father of 17 keeps his family faithful in today’s crisis

Recent Videos
17:28

BREAKING: Israel is about to TAKE OVER the HOLY SITE Shepherd's Field

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...