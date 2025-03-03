The Eighth Commandment & the crisis of truth | Bishop Strickland
Bishop Joseph Strickland unpacks the deeper meaning of the Eighth Commandment — “You shall not bear false witness” — and its urgent relevance today. From gossip and deception to media manipulation and wrongful convictions, dishonesty is eroding trust in the Church and society. The episode examines real-world consequences, including Cardinal George Pell’s case and the McCarrick scandal, while calling Catholics to embrace truth as the foundation of authentic Lenten sacrifice.
