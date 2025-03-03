Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

The Eighth Commandment & the crisis of truth | Bishop Strickland

A Shepherd's Voice

A Shepherd's Voice

See More

Bishop Joseph Strickland unpacks the deeper meaning of the Eighth Commandment — “You shall not bear false witness” — and its urgent relevance today. From gossip and deception to media manipulation and wrongful convictions, dishonesty is eroding trust in the Church and society. The episode examines real-world consequences, including Cardinal George Pell’s case and the McCarrick scandal, while calling Catholics to embrace truth as the foundation of authentic Lenten sacrifice.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

March 3, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
29:15

The Eighth Commandment & the crisis of truth | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
29:51

Church funds MISMANAGED? Corruption in government | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
28:57

How the culture of lust is destroying society | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
22:57

The true sanctity of life | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
29:16

The breakdown of the family | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
29:52

Keeping the Sabbath holy | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
30:13

Bishop Strickland denounces Pope Francis' 'denigration' of the Latin Mass

Recent Videos
30:47

The idea 'all religions lead to God' violates the First Commandment | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
25:37

Bishop Strickland: 'We are a Church that believes in miracles'

Recent Videos
25:37

Bishop Strickland: The Church is not a 'corporation' but the Mystical Body of Christ

Recent Videos
25:37

Bishop Strickland: Christ's yoke can help lighten the burdens and trials of our lives

Recent Videos
25:38

Bishop Strickland: Advent helps us repent of our sins and direct our focus back to Christ

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...