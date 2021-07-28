Podcast Image

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

‘The elites control Canada’: Veteran pro-life activist on the fight to save the unborn

Wed Jul 28, 2021 - 5:25 pm EST

Gwen Landolt, founder and National Vice President of REAL Women of Canada, has been working in the pro-life movement since the early 1970s, using her legal background to fight abortion.

