The Emergency Is Here | SSPX Consecrations & the State of the Church

Hundreds of priests. Glorious music. Bells ringing. Thousands of faithful kneeling in the rain. And the Vatican declared excommunications. Father Charles Murr and Frank Wright join John-Henry Westen in Écône to reflect on the historic SSPX consecrations—and the hypocrisy of Rome’s response. Bishop Schneider came. He saw. He recognized the state of emergency. “There’s no way you can come here,” Murr says, “be around these priests and these faithful, and say this is not Catholic.” The emergency is visible to anyone with eyes. The question is why so many refuse to see it.

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