Jeffrey Epstein was not a lone predator. He was an intelligence asset whose network reached into the highest levels of American and British power, and the just-released files barely scratch the surface.

Frank Wright lays out the case: Epstein’s rise through Leslie Wexner (who claimed to be possessed by a “dybbuk”), his connections to Harvard academics, billionaire Zionist donors, Clinton associates, and members of the Trump administration. The question is not who visited an island. The question is why an entire ruling class protected a known operative for decades — and why President Donald Trump resisted releasing the files that name his own friends.

This is not about one man’s crimes. It is about a corrupt international elite that manufactures crises for profit, operates above the law, and treats Western governments as subsidiaries. The Epstein files are not a scandal. They are an X-ray of the administration that really runs things.

