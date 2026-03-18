The EVIDENCE | Pope Leo Pachamama 1995 RITUAL

The photograph is undeniable: figures kneeling in a circle, an Amazonian-style leader presiding, and a caption identifying the ceremony as a “rite of Pachamama.” Circled in red, kneeling among them, is a young Augustinian priest, the man now known as Pope Leo XIV.

Multiple Augustinian sources have confirmed the identification. This is not speculation. It is documentation of the future Pope participating in a pagan earth worship ritual decades before he would sit on the Throne of Peter.

The Church is in crisis. World War III looms. The family is under assault. And the man now tasked with guarding the Deposit of Faith was once photographed honoring the same idol later processed into St. Peter’s Basilica and placed before the tomb of the Apostle.

This is not about judging a soul. It is about facing what the evidence shows, and asking what it means for the Church today.

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