The Evil of Mao Zedong: Deceit, Revenge, and Slaughter

Communist China’s Mao Zedong was one of the cruelest men in history, purposefully denying medical attention to a cancer patient, infecting countless young women with diseases, and more. Communist expert Steven Mosher reveals just how evil Mao Zedong was to his own Chinese countrymen, showing the inhuman cruelty that marks the rise of our world’s most powerful communist state.

Watch the full interview with Steven Mosher now, revealing how millions have died under the hand of communism, and millions more are currently suffering. The pro-life and pro-family movement must stand entirely against communism — even as pro-communist supporters make their way into the West: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/the-devils-plan-for-godlessness-communist-china/

April 19, 2024

