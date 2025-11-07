The Exorcism Rome Needed

A priest who survived 18 years of communist torture for his faith—performed a full exorcism against Satan in St. Peter’s Basilica.

Using the long-form St. Michael prayer composed by Pope Leo XIII, the cardinal recited the ancient Latin rite at the very site where pagan idols and LGBT pilgrimages had previously been held.

This sacred act of deliverance, led by a cardinal appointed by Pope Francis, stands as a profound spiritual cleansing and a bold declaration of the Church’s battle against the forces of darkness.

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/fr-chris-alar-exposes-vatican-chaos-st-peters-exorcism/

