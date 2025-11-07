Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

The Exorcism Rome Needed

A priest who survived 18 years of communist torture for his faith—performed a full exorcism against Satan in St. Peter’s Basilica.

Using the long-form St. Michael prayer composed by Pope Leo XIII, the cardinal recited the ancient Latin rite at the very site where pagan idols and LGBT pilgrimages had previously been held.

This sacred act of deliverance, led by a cardinal appointed by Pope Francis, stands as a profound spiritual cleansing and a bold declaration of the Church’s battle against the forces of darkness.

November 7, 2025

Spiritual warfare at the Vatican: exorcism, banned Masses, and a Mary controversy

How the Vatican is betraying Christian truth | The great compromise

Exorcist's WARNING | Halloween opens a door to demons

Confronting darkness: An exorcist's witness to God's power

Unreported miracle: 400,000 Russians gather to pray for their nation

Our Lady's protection: Faith and the Mother of God in Russia

Papal politics: How Pope Leo's stance could sink a future JD Vance campaign

They erase mothers and sell children

America's dirty secret: It's legal to sell children here

THEY'RE LYING TO YOU - How they hide the truth with pills

PRAY FOR RUSSIA NOW! - Reverse a 100-year-old curse of DEATH

