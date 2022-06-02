The fallout from Pope Francis' suspension of ordinations by France's most faithful bishop

On June 2, 2022, Bishop Dominque Rey of the Diocese of Toulon-Fréjus, France, announced that he had received a letter from Pope Francis’ Vatican, indefinitely suspending him from performing ordinations. The problem for the Vatican seems to have been the bishop being open to ordaining Traditional Latin Mass priests and having too many young priests in his diocese. Despite letters, a visit to Rome, and the innumerable prayers of the faithful, no reason has yet been given by Rome to explain the reason for the ban. Bishop Rey, however, remains faithful to the spirit of the Gospel and obedience to Pope Francis’ Vatican. Join John-Henry Westen now as he discusses with Bishop Rey and seminarian Abbé Thomas Duchesne the hardships imposed on the Diocese of Toulon-Fréjus and how the faithful are remaining steadfast in their Catholic Faith.

