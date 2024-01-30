Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

The father's role comes from GOD

What is the role of the father in the family — and more important, where does that role come from? John-Henry Westen asked this pointed question to Archbishop Isaac Amani, who gave a brilliant answer rooted in God’s will and the pro-family tradition. “When we think of the vocation of man, we look at St. Joseph.” Men must, as Amani says, “take pride in working hard and supporting the family.”

Listen now for the full show: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/african-archbishop-describes-resistance-to-lgbt-tyranny-from-the-west

January 30, 2024

