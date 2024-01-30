The father's role comes from GOD

What is the role of the father in the family — and more important, where does that role come from? John-Henry Westen asked this pointed question to Archbishop Isaac Amani, who gave a brilliant answer rooted in God’s will and the pro-family tradition. “When we think of the vocation of man, we look at St. Joseph.” Men must, as Amani says, “take pride in working hard and supporting the family.”

Listen now for the full show: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/african-archbishop-describes-resistance-to-lgbt-tyranny-from-the-west

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten