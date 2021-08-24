The John-Henry Westen Show

The FDA broke all their own rules for ‘approval’ of Pfizer jab

John-Henry speaks with LifeSite journalist Celeste McGovern, who just came out with a 10-point article pointing out what's the real agenda behind the FDA's Pfizer COVID jab "approval." Read more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/10-reasons-why-the-fda-approval-for-pfizer-jab-isnt-about-health-but-about-forcing-people-to-take-the-shot/

The John-Henry Westen ShowAugust 24, 2021

