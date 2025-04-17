Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

The FIGHT for Canada: Maxime Bernier and Rod Taylor

Canadian political leaders Maxime Bernier (PPC) and Rod Taylor (CHP) offer a powerful challenge to the political status quo ahead of Canada’s federal election. They expose the failures of Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government — but also criticize the Conservative Party for abandoning core values and compromising on life, family, and freedom.

Both leaders call on Canadians to stop voting out of fear and start voting with conviction. They address the vote-splitting myth, the urgent need for pro-life voices in Parliament, and how true political change will only come when Christians and social conservatives stand up and speak out.

April 17, 2025

