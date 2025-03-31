Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

The fight for religious freedom | Bishop Strickland’s warning

A Shepherd's Voice

A Shepherd's Voice

See More

Bishop Joseph Strickland confronts the growing threats to faith, morality, and religious freedom in today’s world. He explores how Christian values are under attack in politics, education, and culture, urging believers to stand firm in biblical truth. With unwavering conviction, he calls on faith communities to resist societal pressures, defend religious liberty, and actively shape the future. In an era of moral confusion and increasing hostility toward Christianity, this discussion is a powerful reminder that true faith requires courage, perseverance, and a commitment to God’s plan.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

March 31, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
31:08

The fight for religious freedom | Bishop Strickland’s warning

Recent Videos
6:01

Bishops Must Break Their Silence

Recent Videos
30:22

Shocking proof of God's presence | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
30:23

The moment God DIRECTLY intervenes | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
29:14

LGBTQ blessings WEAKEN the Church | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
29:15

The Eighth Commandment & the crisis of truth | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
29:51

Church funds MISMANAGED? Corruption in government | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
28:57

How the culture of lust is destroying society | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
22:57

The true sanctity of life | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
29:16

The breakdown of the family | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
29:52

Keeping the Sabbath holy | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
30:13

Bishop Strickland denounces Pope Francis' 'denigration' of the Latin Mass

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...