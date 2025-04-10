Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

The FINAL BATTLE before the Resurrection: Passiontide

The Mother Miriam Show

The Mother Miriam Show

See More

As Lent enters its most solemn phase, Mother Miriam calls us to refocus our hearts on the mystery that changes everything: Christ’s passion, death, and resurrection. In this special Passiontide episode, Mother Miriam reflects on the beauty of the Church’s ancient traditions and urges listeners to embrace this sacred time with deeper intensity.

She also raises a concern that many Catholics quietly share — the confusion and division caused by the Church’s two liturgical calendars. Can unity in worship be restored? And how can we prepare our souls for the Triduum with greater purpose?

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

April 10, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

The FINAL BATTLE before the Resurrection: Passiontide

Recent Videos
49:10

When you fail at Lent: Don’t quit - start small

Recent Videos
48:59

Catholic nun answers atheist arguments

Recent Videos
49:26

Defending faith in a fallen world | Mother Miriam

Recent Videos
48:56

Gossip is spiritual murder – The sin too many Catholics ignore

Recent Videos
49:47

Spiritual warfare is real: How to fight back during Lent

Recent Videos

St. Joseph lovingly fulfilled his vocation as husband of Our Lady, foster father of Our Lord

Recent Videos

How should we celebrate St. Patrick's Day when it's always during Lent?

Recent Videos

Announcement: Join the Rosary Crusade against euthanasia

Recent Videos

Why Lent is a glorious time 'rich in mysteries'

Recent Videos

The Lord sends us out into the world to proclaim the kingdom of God

Recent Videos

What is Sexagesima Sunday and how does it prepare us for Lent?

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...