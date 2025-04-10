The FINAL BATTLE before the Resurrection: Passiontide

As Lent enters its most solemn phase, Mother Miriam calls us to refocus our hearts on the mystery that changes everything: Christ’s passion, death, and resurrection. In this special Passiontide episode, Mother Miriam reflects on the beauty of the Church’s ancient traditions and urges listeners to embrace this sacred time with deeper intensity.

She also raises a concern that many Catholics quietly share — the confusion and division caused by the Church’s two liturgical calendars. Can unity in worship be restored? And how can we prepare our souls for the Triduum with greater purpose?

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten